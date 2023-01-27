Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 5,430 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $222,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 829,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $80,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

