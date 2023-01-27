Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Hold

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PILBF. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.