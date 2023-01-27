Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 40,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,818. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 237.23%. The company had revenue of $125.72 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

