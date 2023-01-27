Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,641. The company has a market cap of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $90.52.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
