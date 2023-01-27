Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,641. The company has a market cap of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $90.52.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

