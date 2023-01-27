Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock's previous close.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $181.94 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

