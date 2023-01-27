JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

