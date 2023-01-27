JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $50.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

KNX stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

