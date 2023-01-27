Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

