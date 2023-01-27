Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,194 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

