JUMPN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00404013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.74 or 0.28358732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00586086 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

