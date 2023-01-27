Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KAO Stock Performance
Shares of KAO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.
About KAO
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAO (KAOOY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.