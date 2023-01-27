Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

