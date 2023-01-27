Kaspa Price Tops $0.0060 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $97.68 million and $1.71 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,219,999,255 coins and its circulating supply is 16,219,999,810 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,212,037,738 with 16,212,037,738.657206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00606616 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,712,490.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

