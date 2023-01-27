Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

