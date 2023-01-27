Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

