Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.74-$5.97 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

