Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

