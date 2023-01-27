Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGSPY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($52.17) to €54.00 ($58.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($97.83) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of KGSPY remained flat at $66.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $114.51.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

