Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 60.2% in January

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Down 0.1 %

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 10,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Further Reading

