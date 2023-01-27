KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.