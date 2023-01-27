KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. KLA updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.52-$5.92 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $4.52-5.92 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $19.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,683. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.83.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in KLA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.