Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $89.19 million and approximately $2,175.10 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

