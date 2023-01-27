KuCoin Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $774.62 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00033949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00403088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.36 or 0.28293790 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00586041 BTC.

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

