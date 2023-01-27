LCX Market Cap Hits $113.39 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. LCX has a total market cap of $113.39 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.35 or 0.28253876 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00585414 BTC.

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

