Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 89.9% in January

Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leef Brands Stock Performance

ICNAF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. Leef Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Leef Brands

Leef Brands Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

