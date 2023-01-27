Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,968,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.24. 35,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,153. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

