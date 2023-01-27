Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $5.14. Leonardo shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 95,244 shares.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

