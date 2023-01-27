Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 0.5%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.95 ($6.46) and last traded at €6.03 ($6.55). Approximately 19,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.06 ($6.59).

LEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.73. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

