Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.73 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

