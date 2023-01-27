Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after acquiring an additional 185,827 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $177.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

