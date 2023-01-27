Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.8 %

PANW stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

