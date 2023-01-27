Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,117,000 after buying an additional 44,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $231.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.