Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 123.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $701,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 156.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

