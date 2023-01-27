Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,413 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

