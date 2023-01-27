Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.16

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 271344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Liberty Tax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

