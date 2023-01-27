Liberum Capital Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 560

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.67) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 515.60 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.42.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

