Liberum Capital Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 560

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.67) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).
easyJet Price Performance
LON EZJ opened at GBX 515.60 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.42.
Insider Activity
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
Recommended Stories
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.