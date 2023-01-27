Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and $437,390.82 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,533,086 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

