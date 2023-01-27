Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lisk has a market cap of $138.29 million and $23.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,482,002 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

