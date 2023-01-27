Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0039

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $511.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,406,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,385,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0038999 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $488.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
