LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.21. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 49,250 shares changing hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

