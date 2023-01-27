LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.21. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 49,250 shares changing hands.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.