Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

