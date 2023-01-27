Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
