Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

