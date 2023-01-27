Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,910,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 27,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 28,849,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. Lufax has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

