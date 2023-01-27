Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $83.89 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

