LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €960.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($978.26) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

EPA:MC traded up €9.30 ($10.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €801.60 ($871.30). 308,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of €724.88 and a 200 day moving average of €675.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

