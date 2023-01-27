LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.39% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,550. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

