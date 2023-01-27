M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,288. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

