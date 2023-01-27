M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,899 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:K traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.09. 280,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,407. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

