M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.06 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). 20,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 36,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £44.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.21.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

