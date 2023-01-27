Magic Internet Money Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.44 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.