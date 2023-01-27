Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $362,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY remained flat at $127.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

